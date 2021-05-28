ELK HORN — It’s back, and it starts today.
Tivoli Fest 2021, dubbed Tivoli Fest Lite is underway.
The event was dubbed Tivoli Fest Lite after coronavirus concerns led to changes in the schedule for 2021. Some events began on Friday night, but there will still be plenty to do today.
Opening Ceremonies will be at 8 a.m. at the Danish Windmill, with the help of the Color Guard, the Tivoli King and Queen, Mayor Stan Jens and Tivoli Committee Chairperson, Dustin Petersen. The Danish Windmill is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The M & M Fun Run, a 5K from Mill to Mermaid, was planned for 8:15 a.m. with registration at the parking lot of the windmill from 7:30-8 a.m.
The Vikings will be at the Viking Encampment at the VikingHjem. The low building is a reproduction of typical structures used throughout Scandinavia and northern Europe during the late Dark Ages to the Middle Ages. Visitors can learn more about life in a Viking Smithy in 900 A.D.
Nearby the Mill Entertainment Stage will have folk dancing, music and more. Bring a lawn chair and watch Danish Villages Folk Dancers at noon; Omaha’s Scandinavian Folk Dancers at 1 p.m.; Ginny Blood, Danish violin music at the H.C. Andersen statue at 2 p.m.; H.C. Andersen stories by Gavin King also at the H.C. Andersen statue, at 3 p.m.; Viking enactment including rope making will be at the Viking area at 3 p.m. and the Omaha Scandinavian Folk Dancers will perform at 4 p.m.
The parade will be at 11 a.m. The Grand Marshals are medical officials, nurses and EMTS plus Fire and Rescue volunteers from the local community that helped through the pandemic. There will also be floats, vintage cars, tractors, fire trucks, horses, Tivoli Royalty and more.
The Museum of Danish America will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. behind the scenes tours are planned at 1 and 3 p.m.; Violin music by Ginny Blood at noon and Gavin King as Hans Christian Andersen at 2 p.m.
Bedstemor’s House on College Street will also be open with free admission, from noon to 4 p.m.
The Genealogy Center on Main Street is also open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with local history as a featured exhibit, admission is free. Ginny Blood will be playing violin outside the center at 10 a.m.
And don’t miss the Stroget, a Danish Walking Street, or open air street market. It will be on Broadway Street, south of the Egg Krate, and will offer vendors from far and near. It will be open from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Food vendors will open at 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Most other shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but their hours may vary.
A Show and Shine will be held in the Elk Horn Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Looking for Danish food? The Elk Horn Fire Station will offer aebleskiver and medisterpolse to start the day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the Elk Horn Town Hall you will be able to get Danish open faced sandwiches from noon until 4 p.m., and photos of past Tivoli royalty will be on display.
The Elk Horn Library will offer children’s activities from noon until 3 p.m., don’t forget to check out the LEGO contest exhibit.
The New Century Art Guild and Canteen and Gallery will offer a new art exhibit. Located across from the fire station, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. See Pottery with Leasa Brouillard at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m.; Macrame with Alexis Petersen at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., Leather with Alise Meyers at 2:30 p.m. and Basketry with Hope Chipman at 4:30 p.m.
The Iowa Craft Beer Tent will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight. Folk music by Dwight Lamb, Bill Petersen and Tom Carlson will be after the parade, at noon and at 4 p.m. A master griller’s BBQ will be held in the afternoon and evening, and two bands will play in the evening as well.
the L&N Band will play 6-8 p.m. and the Hired Guns Band will play from 9 p.m. to midnight, for a free will donation at the gate.
The Tivoli Fireworks Spectacular, by Waymire Brothers Fireworks, will be held after dark.
And don’t forget to visit the Little Mermaid and the story sculptures and Freedom Rock in Kimballton.
All attending are encouraged to practice good hygiene, masks will be required at some locations.