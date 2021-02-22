Iowa’s history has been deeply shaped by the history of immigration to the United States. Dr. Debra DeLaet will be exploring that history in a program sponsored by Cass County Genealogy Society according to Mary Hoegh, Executive Director. The program will be presented via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 25 beginning at 1 p.m.
This talk explores distinct waves of migration to Iowa and how they have been shaped by immigration policy. Anyone interested in the topic is invited to join the Zoom presentation.
The presenter, Dr. Debra DeLaet is Professor of International Affairs at Drake University. She has published three books and many articles about immigration, global concerns and human rights. She is also the Executive Director of the Iowa United Nations Association.
The program is sponsored by Cass County Genealogy Society and funded by Humanities Iowa. Go to Calendar on the Atlantic Public Library web site to find the Zoom link.