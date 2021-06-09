Plagman receives P.E.O. Scholarship

P.E.O. Chapter EZ-Anita awarded a $250 scholarship to CAM Senior Emily Plagman. Chapter EZ-Anita is one of 6,000 P.E.O. chapters in the country promoting higher education. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization of women supporting women through educational scholarships, grants, awards and loans throughout the world.
She is the daughter of Mike and Kristi Plagman of Cumberland, and graduated from the CAM School District. This fall, she will be attending Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb. and major in Agriculture participating on their Livestock Judging Team.