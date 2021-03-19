Show of Support

Pictured: Staff and students were showing support for Annette Santisteban, a para in the Exira-EKH school district. “Give cancer the boot!” Front row is (left to right) Emily McDermott, Irene Blazek, Mary Bleth-Harris, Andrea Nulle, Kristen Borkowski, Cindy Boysen; Back Row is Cory Bartz, Alex Hansen, Tiffany Mulligan, Connie Jessen, Jacqui Christensen, Jan Greving and Doug Newton.

Staff and students were showing support for Annette Santisteban, a para in the Exira-EKH school district. “Give cancer the boot!” Pictured in the front row is (left to right) Emily McDermott, Irene Blazek, Mary Bleth-Harris, Andrea Nulle, Kristen Borkowski, Cindy Boysen; back row is Cory Bartz, Alex Hansen, Tiffany Mulligan, Connie Jessen, Jacqui Christensen, Jan Greving and Doug Newton.

Tags

Trending Food Videos