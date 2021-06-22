When you think of a farmers market, you likely think about all the delicious, fresh, local food you expect to enjoy and bring home. Craig Keiser of Windy Hill Compost wants you to think about bringing food to the market—food scraps that is.
If you visit Produce in the Park, you might walk by a guy sitting next to a large trashcan labeled “Windy Hill Compost.” He’s not collecting trash. That’s Craig Keiser who is collecting food waste at the park this summer. Craig recently started Windy Hill Compost, a business that works to reduce food and yard waste sent to landfills. By decomposing plant and food waste, Craig makes compost, which can be used to fertilize soil.
Craig and his wife started off composting their food scraps in a small outdoor compost bin. In 2018, after researching and learning about food waste, Craig decided to explore the idea of a food waste collection business. In 2018 and 2019 he attended the Midwest Compost School in Steven’s Point Wisconsin, which helped him better understand the process of maintaining a larger compost operation. Fast-forward to today, and Craig is collecting food waste at Produce in the Park and kicking off his new business.
Windy Hill Compost Information Session - June 24 5:30 PM Atlantic City Park Shelter
Craig will be talking about how composting works and how compost is used. Craig will also discuss Windy Hill Compost and his vision for the business. While Craig is collecting food waste at the market this summer, he is also starting a food and yard waste collection business that collects such waste from homes in the Atlantic area for a fee.
Growing Community Connections: Atlantic Rising
Produce in the Park is focusing on growing community connections in 2021, and local groups and organizations will be featured at the park throughout the summer season. On June 24, Atlantic Rising will be at the park.
Atlantic Rising is a young professionals’ organization that offers networking and volunteer opportunities for young professionals age 45 and younger. The group’s tagline is “Not another work event,” and they make sure to have fun. Atlantic Rising recently helped clean out two overgrown flowerbeds at the Schildberg Recreation Area and planted new prairie grasses and flowers. Membership fees are $16/person per year.
June 24 Quick Glance:
Produce: Cabbage, broccoli, green beans, snow peas, kale, lettuce, green onions, cucumbers, radishes, zucchini, rhubarb, pea pods, garlic scapes, Aronia berries, and maybe a few surprises!
More farm favorites: farm-fresh eggs, honey, meat, jams, jellies, syrups, and granola.
Home gardener: starter vegetable plants, herbs, and flower plants. This is the last week Rolling Acres Farm will be at the market selling plants this season.
Baked goods: Wine bread pastries from TJ’s Kitchen, including new flavors: cherry with almond frosting, and blueberry with lemon frosting.
Dinner: A-Town Smokeshack BBQ, and burgers and more from the Knights of Columbus
Crafts: embroidered aprons and farmers market totes, shirts, signs, shelves, tumblers, jewelry, and more.
Park Pack by Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm: Wilted Lettuce Salad (lettuce, green onions, radishes, eggs) with optional bacon add-on.
Crafts: embroidered aprons and farmers market totes, shirts, signs, shelves, tumblers, jewelry, and more.
Kids: Free produce samples and farmers market scavenger hunt.
Special event 5:30 PM at Park Shelter: Craig Keiser of Windy Hill Compost will discuss composting.
Music: Sarah Selders Live
Growing Community Connections: Atlantic Rising, a young professionals’ organization will be at the park.
Online pre-ordering with drive-through pick-up: Preorder weekly at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com from 9 AM Monday till midnight Wednesday night for drive-through pick-up at the market on Thursday.
Produce in the Park 2021 summer farmers markets are sponsored in part by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stay up to date on the latest with Produce in the Park by signing up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at http://www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and following Produce in the Park on Facebook @ProduceInThePark and Instagram @ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIA.