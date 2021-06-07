Guthrie County Farm Safety Day

Each year the Guthrie County ISU Extension and Outreach has offered a Farm Safety Day to the third-grade youth in Guthrie County for over 20 years. This year is no different, it just included the fourth graders due to having to cancel the 2020 event because of the pandemic. This year we had youth from ACGC Schools, Coon Rapids Bayard Schools, and Panorama Schools attend our event. According to the National Children’s Center, every day about 33 children are injured in agriculture-related incidents.
The topics and presenters this year were:
- Animal Safety with the Guthrie County ISU Extension office, ACGC FFA Chapter, CRB FFA Chapter, and Panorama FFA Chapter
- ATV/UTV Safety with the ACGC FFA Chapter, CRB FFA Chapter, and Panorama FFA Chapter
- Electrical Safety with the Guthrie County Rural Electrical Company
- Grain Safety with Landus Cooperative
- PTO Safety with Guthrie County ISU Extension office
- Sun Safety with Guthrie County Farm Bureau and Guthrie County FSA/NRCS
We were fortunate enough to have the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department kick us off each morning with a discussion with the youth about being safe on the farm and giving real life examples of things they have seen around Guthrie County.
We ended each day with a Gasoline Safety lesson from The Legacy of Christopher Allsup Foundation. After losing her 10-year old son to a gas can explosion in 2013, Christopher’s mother Jane Allsup, has made it her mission to raise awareness and to educate the public regarding the dangers of portable gasoline containers that do not conform to ASTM consumer safety standards.
This event is hosted by the Guthrie County ISU Extension & Outreach office. The event this year was co-sponsored by Guthrie County Community Foundation, ACGC FFA Chapter, Guthrie County Farm Bureau, Guthrie County Corn Growers, and Guthrie County Fairboard.