Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Interior Touch

The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Interior Touch on Thursday March 11 for a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome the new owners Jared and Carrie Schmitt.
The Ambassadors were introduced to Carrie and Jared Schmitt who took ownership of Interior Touch Jan. 15. Jared has made his career in painting, and has worked with Cathy Baragary, the previous owner of Interior Touch, for many years. Cathy approached Jared about purchasing the business and Carrie explained that “it just wasn’t a good time for us in our lives.” “Thankfully, Cathy didn’t sell the business and when she approached us again, a few years later, the timing was right.” Cathy is staying on staff until March to help with the transition and help Jared learn about measuring window treatment and flooring. Carrie & Jared also have Danielle Steinhoff and Lori Rutherford helping customers with their home improvement needs.
Interior Touch specializes in carpet, flooring, paint, and window treatments, but have recently started carrying area rugs. The business not only sells flooring but works with a few sub-contractors to provide flooring instillation. The Schmitts have big dreams for the business and are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the business community in Atlantic.
Have an idea for a home improvement project? Visit Interior Touch at 407 Chestnut Street or https://www.interiortouch.hdwfdealer.com// to get inspired! They can also be reached at 712-243-5435.