EXIRA — Motorists driving down Exira’s main street could see the frame — and then walls — of a new building going up where it was only an empty lot, after a fire in 2017 took down several businesses. The location will house a new Bucksnort Restaurant, according to Brandon Wilkins, who runs the Neola Bucksnort location. He wasn’t too worried about when building would get started after a challenging winter and some cost issues have slowed progress, “They’ll get it started when they’re ready,” he said. He hoped to be open in time for July 4 celebrations in Exira.
While there are already a handful of Bucksnort Restaurants — Neola, Oakland, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Harlan and Missouri Valley — and Wilkins hoped to keep adding restaurants — maybe even one in Atlantic someday.
“We were approached by Viking Construction (of Exira) last year or a little before that,” Wilkins said, after Viking Construction had purchased the property and wanted to know if the Bucksnort franchise wanted to locate a store there.
Wilkins said he was originally from Atlantic, and said his goal was to get a Bucksnort Restaurant in Atlantic sometime in the future, where he hoped he could “move back into my childhood home.”
Opening the Exira store would be a great stepping stone, he said, “We have to get the word out, as we try to work our way eastward.”
The menu for the Exira location would be about the same as the other stores — offering burgers, sandwiches, wraps, specialty pizza, BBQ items, appetizers and sides. He also hoped to be able to put a full bar in.
The store would employ 10-15 people.
Wilkins said they had hopes to open this year, but with complications from the pandemic and Viking Construction being very busy, the time line was pushed back a little.
“We’ve had a couple meetings in the last month,” he said, “And it looks like we’re finally going full steam ahead.”
And he’s still hoping to get a restaurant open in Atlantic, whether they could find a good location, or would have to build from the ground up. “I loved living there, loved growing up there, I know a lot of people there, and I’d really like to come back,” he said.