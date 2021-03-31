Windowsill Herb Garden
On March 31 at 5:30 p.m. , the ISU Extension Office will have a Windowsill Herb Garden. This for all ages, and if you want to attend as a family, you’re welcome to do so! You will learn about herb gardens and different types of recipes that can be used with the herbs you grow in the garden. It will cost $10 and you will need to sign up with the Extension office at 641-747-2276.
State 4-H Council Members Create Blankets for Youth Who Are Visually Impaired
The State 4-H Council is comprised of 40 energetic and leadership driven high school 4-H members who serve as ambassadors for the Iowa 4-H program. Recently, they pledged their hands to larger service as they gathered in central Iowa for their spring retreat. In partnership with the Iowa Education Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, council members put their skills to the test and learned new ones as they worked together to prepare and sew nine tactile blankets for Iowa youth who are blind or visually impaired. Interested in getting involved in sewing tactile blankets or to learn more about the Iowa Education Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired? Visit https://www.iowa-braille.k12.ia.us.
Iowa Concern Hotline
Quarantine, social distancing, Drought, Derecho the list goes on. 2020 has been a rollercoaster for every single one of us, and let’s be honest times are challenging. However, Iowans can turn to Iowa Concern for help. With a toll-free phone number, 800-447-1985.
All personal information provided to Iowa Concern is kept confidential.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program
VITA services are currently being offered at the Guthrie County Extension Office until April 13. This service is for low- and moderate-income families with an income of $57,000 or less. Only basic State and Federal returns will be processed. Appointments can now be scheduled by contacting our office at 641-747-2276 during our business hours of Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Our site will be open by appointment only on Tuesdays from 4-8 p.m. and every other Saturday from 11a.m.-3 p.m.
Farmers to Families Food Boxes in Guthrie County
New Opportunities in Guthrie County and Guthrie County ISU Extension & Outreach are partnering with the USDA to bring Farmers to Families Food Boxes to Guthrie County on Thursday, April 15. As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced in 2020, the USDA is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need. These are 33-pound boxes full of fresh produce, protein, dairy, and milk and are available to anyone, no sign up required. We intend to reach each town in Guthrie County to distribute boxes, distribution will begin at 2:30 pm and we will be there until supplies runs out.
Locations include:
• Bagley City Park
• Bayard City Park
• Casey City Park
• Guthrie City Park
• Jamaica City Park
• Menlo City Park
• Panora City Park
• Stuart City Park
• Yale City Park
For questions, please contact Rhonda Huggins with New Opportunities at 641.747.3845 or Krista Downing with Guthrie County ISU Extension at 641.747.2276.