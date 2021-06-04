The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a youth fishing derby at Cold Springs Park on Saturday, June 12.
The event is open to the first 50 youths age 15 and under to register for the event. Check-in will run from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. with the derby starting at 9 a.m. and running until 11 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded for the most total weight, heaviest single fish, longest single fish and shortest single fish. There will also be a raffle following fishing.
The Conservation board with have some live bait for use and a limited number of fishing poles for use as well. The board appreciates all those that donated items for the event: Weirich Welding for the trophies, and Cappel’s Ace Hardware for prizes.
To register or for further details, contact Micah Lee with the Cass County Conservation Board at (712) 769-2372.