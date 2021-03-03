Cass County Well Represented in Iowa Beef Breeds

Cass County has a long standing tradition of quality cattle, but recently the youth of the show cattle world have been making big waves, according to Cass County Beef Producers Member Kim Tibken.
On Feb. 19, six Cass County youth were acknowledged for their accomplishments of the 2020 show season at the Iowa Beef Expo. Six exhibitors ranging from age 8 to 14 received a total of eight buckles for their champions in the Iowa Junior Beef Breeds.
McKenna Sonntag received both Champion High Point Heifer and Champion High Point Steer in the Shorthorn Plus Breed. Paige Baier was awarded Champion High Point Limousin Heifer and Champion High Point Limousin Steer. Landon Tibken took home Champion High Point Maine Anjou Heifer, while his brother, Logan brought home the buckle for Champion High Point Charolais Composite Heifer. Morgan Will finished on top for the Champion High Point Simmental Steer, and rounding out the Cass County Champions was Reserve Overall Senior Showman, Brock Henderson. "Iowa Junior Beef Breeds has a large number of Cass County showmen, with a total of 26 active members showing," Tibken said. "High quality cattle, with even better kids on the end of the lead. Congratulations to these exhibitors on their success during unpredictable times and best wishes to all 26 youth on the 2021 show season. Continue to make Cass County proud!"