ATLANTIC - On Tuesday April 13, a USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distribution will be held at the Cass County Community Center from 3-6 p.m, or as supplies last.
Anyone is welcome to visit the drive-through food box pick-up, and no documentation or proof need is required. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. There is no cost.
Boxes will be given away at no cost. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. The USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes are likely to contain fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and meat.
Questions? Contact Brigham Hoegh, Cass County Wellness Coordinator, at 712-249-5870