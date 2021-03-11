Exira Masonic Lodge #342 will be hosting their Scholarship Breakfast Sunday, March 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This all-you-can-eat free-will donation breakfast will include pancakes, waffles, French toast, eggs, bacon and biscuits and gravy and will be held at the Elk Horn Fire Hall. Proceeds will go towards the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 2021 scholarships for graduating seniors.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 26°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 26°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:37:41 AM
- Sunset: 06:22:23 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Third individual arrested in bar fight case
- COVID-19 Cases Up in Cass County
- Possible Changes Coming to Bottle Bill
- Additional priority populations approved for vaccinations starting Monday
- Cass County Well Represented in Iowa Beef Breeds
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE GIRLS SEMIFINAL: End of the road for Exira-EHK
- ALL-HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE TEAMS: Handlos, Rasmussen earn first-team picks for boys, girls
- Gude Joins First Whitney Bank
- Changes in Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
- YOUTH SWIMMING: Flying Sharks second at state meet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.