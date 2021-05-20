Wow, it's been a difficult last couple of months for me. Quickly, I had a stroke, wound up in Mercy Hospital in Des Moines a couple of times, only to be told after several weeks of tests, etc. and a $74,000 bill on my Medicare that I was a 'high risk' case, so they put me out of the hospital.
Well, there went one month, BUT two days after they released me, I had a relapse and went down the tube again. This time Sheila rushed me to the Vet's Hospital in Omaha. Thank goodness she's an alert girl. The Vet's immediately took me in and after some more interesting tests, decided that the Mercy Hospital in Des Moines had made it look a little more serious than it actually was. They kept me in the Vets hospital there for quite awhile, and I'm on a six week rehabilitation program right now, BUT they decided to let me come back home and provide a visiting nurse to take care of the various things that have to be done, including the iv's they taught Sheila how to do. Sheila is a good nurse. All of this has pretty much put me on 'hold' for awhile, but I was feeling pretty good on this lovely 'spring' day, and thought I'd try to do an update, as well as the Tradition Bulletin that I've not been able to do for several months now.
I'd like to thank all the folks that have sent me get well wishes, a rapid recovery, and a 'get back to normal' lifestyle. It ain't easy McGee. McGee's first name was Fibber. Remember? Anyway this is about the Oak Tree Opry in Anita. A small business. In business for 24 years. And look at today. We were among the first of a small business enterprise shut down by this corona virus thing. Flat out shut down. All of 2020 and still shut down. It's the same with our Pioneer Music Museum. Sure not a 'big' business, just a small business dedicated to the survival of the 'rural' music of Iowa, and a place to display it. It's so difficult for our little nonprofit to survive under the circumstances. 24 years has accumulated a sizeable collection of very interesting 'pioneer' status of the rural music that is still alive and well. But sure enough not well enough to stay in business if we can't open back up. We need the assistance of a mason to help us in the worst way at the museum, and you'd think with so many construction folks living in Anita, we could somehow find that necessary assistance, but as everything I have already done seems to indicate, it's not easy McGee. ANYONE who can help our little nonprofit get some brickwork done.....please, since I can't do it myself these days, give us a thumbs up at bobeverhart@yahoo.com we sure could use the help, or as an only alternative, go out of business since being in business is impossible under the circumstances. We also have a problem with the city continuing to 'bill' us for a sewer availability tax on our museum which is already connected to the sewer. We don't have it turned on simply because we've been forced out of business. But, trying to explain that seems difficult for some folks. Whatever the case, if we can't get our small business property back open, we'll probably have to close them down anyway due to lack of income to keep them going.
Whatever happens, we trust in our Lord Jesus Christ to see us through it, and we certainly trust the many good friends we have made in Anita to help us keep our small business enterprises 'open for business.'