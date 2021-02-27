The Audubon County Conservation Board will host an ice fishing clinic on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to Noon. Kids of all ages are welcome to attend and enjoy a fun filled time. There will be a brief review on ice fishing basics and safety, and they will head out to the lake to put their skills to the test!
Equipment will be provided. Meet at Littlefield Recreation Area at the beach shelter house.
Register by contacting Tyler Bruck at tylerbruck@gmail.com and leave your name, number and how many are attending along with the age of the participant, as well as any questions or concerns.
Any person age 16 and above is required to have a fishing license. In taking safety precautions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing so it will be a safe program for everyone involved.
Head on out to Littlefield Recreation Area on Saturday and enjoy the sport of ice fishing.