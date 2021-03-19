Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program To Benefit Relay For Life

The Relay For Life of Cass County has been selected as a beneficiary for the month of March in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program that supports local non-profits. The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, which launched in November 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the community’s customers lives and work.
The Relay For Life of Cass County was selected as the March beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hy-Vee located at 1630 East Seventh Street in Atlantic. The Relay For Life of Cass County will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 red “My Heart” Reusable Bag is purchased at this location during the month of March, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“We are so excited to be part of this campaign and can’t wait to see many red bags around the community through this next month,” said Suzanne Mages, Senior Community Development Manager of the American Cancer Society. “Donations raised though this campaign will be directed to the Cass County Relay For Life event and will help continue our mission of a world with less cancer by supporting research, advocacy, education and services.”
The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Cass County is a non-profit based throughout the communities of Cass County. Founded in 1913, the American Cancer Society is proud to be the second largest private funder of cancer research in the United States, investing over 5 Billion dollars in cancer research since 1946. The group has been able to serve more than 3.2 million patients with resources they have needed to be able to receive their lifesaving treatments in the last decade.
“Because of this, we have supported over 1 Million cancer screening in underserved communities, and we are proud to celebrate 16.9 Million survivors because of events like our local Relay For Life and the support of communities like Cass County! “ members said.
Learn more about our local Relay For Life of Cass County by visiting our website www.relayforlife.org/casscountyia, and following us on Facebook at: Relay For Life of Cass County, IA . For more information on the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com