Grow Another Row Cass County invites local farmers and gardeners to plant a few more rows of produce to share this year.
According to ISU Extension, the 13 best produce donations are: tomatoes, winter squash, zucchini, potatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers, melons, broccoli, cabbage, sweet potatoes, carrots, and beans. The Grow Another Row leadership team requests additional potatoes, carrots, melons, and green beans because these were the items that were in highest demand last year, and the team knows these items will get used in Cass County.
Grow Another Row Cass County is a Healthy Cass County campaign started in 2020 by a group of local growers to encourage residents to grow and share more food. After a successful first year with lots of positive feedback from people who enjoyed produce, the planning team is excited to continue the project in 2021.
“We know some folks are already planting seeds in greenhouses and others will start gardens later,” commented leadership team member Emily Paulsen of Brun Ko Farm. “We invite any grower—big or small, seasoned or green--to join us.” Emily noted, “You don’t have to sign up for the email newsletter to participate in the program, but you might want to.” Growers can sign up for the Grow Another Row newsletter by emailing Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or visiting https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/grow-another-rowcasscounty.
Grow Another Row is seeking a Program Coordinator for 2021. This temporary position is made possible through AmeriCorps funding. The coordinator will manage produce donations and distributions throughout Cass County. Cass County ISU Extension is seeking to fill the position immediately. Interested individuals should visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/ for more information and to apply.
Grow Another Row Cass County 2021 donation sites are being finalized and will be publicized at a later date, but Cass County food pantries are sure to be included in the line-up.
Cass County Food Pantry Information:
Anita Food Pantry:
Phone: (712) 762-3645
Address: 208 Chestnut St, Anita, Iowa 50020
Hours: first and third Saturdays, 9 - 11 a.m.
Produce donations: Tracey Lett (712) 249-4996
Monetary donations: mail checks to "Anita Food Pantry" (PO Box 96, Anita, Iowa 50020)
Atlantic Food Pantry:
Address: 19 W. 4th St., Atlantic, Iowa 50022
Hours: Thursday drive-through 1- 2 p.m. (or until line ends)
Produce Donations: Pre-bagged produce requested. Contact:
(712)243-1820
Monetary Donations: mail checks to "Atlantic Food Pantry" (19 W 4th Street. Atlantic, Iowa 50022)
Cumberland Care & Share Pantry:
Phone: (712) 774-5818
Address: 317 Monroe St, Cumberland, Iowa 50843
Hours: first and third Wednesday, 4- 5:30 p.m.
Produce Donations: contact (712) 774-5818
Monetary Donations: mail checks to "Cumberland Care & Share"
(317 Monroe St, Cumberland, Iowa 50843)
Lord’s Cupboard of Griswold
Phone: (712) 778-4178
Address: 100 Cass St., Griswold, Iowa 51535
Hours: second and fourth Tuesday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Produce Donations: contact (712) 778-4178
Monetary Donations: mail checks to "The Lord's Cupboard" (55546 Wichita Rd. Griswold, Iowa 51535)
For information on Cass County food pantries, farmers markets, and other locally-driven food initiatives, follow the Cass Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty (https://www.facebook.com/HealthyCassCounty/).
Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information.