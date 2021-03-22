AUDUBON — While work on the bigger part of a remodeling/updating project for the middle school/high school building is on hold due to bids coming in higher than expected, pieces of the project are in the works.
The Audubon School Board approved quotes for weight room upgrades, technology updates and talked about improvements on the school’s softball field during their meeting this week.
Superintendent Eric Trager said work on the weight room had been in original plans for work on the building, but due to the age of some equipment and repairs that were needed, that work had to be done sooner.
The old weight room equipment will be sold — he said there would be more posted on the school’s Facebook page for those interested in purchasing it.
The weight equipment and flooring will be replaced and concrete work done. Also, the room had two HVAC systems and as part of the original plan for updating, those units would be replaced with one.
Trager said the district had been gifted with property — a house left to them by a former area resident — which had been sold and that money would help with the weight room work.
The board is still looking at areas where efficiencies could be found, in order to start planning for more remodeling and updating.
Technology updates were also discussed during the board meeting.
Staff computers will all be updated and Trager said that there will be 100 iPads with keyboards going to the elementary school students as well.
The district also plans some work near the softball field, including redoing a restroom and pouring concrete to help people move from the entrance to the bleachers.