The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and Cookies Food Products are proud to announce the recipients of the Iowan of the Day award for the 2021 Iowa State Fair. One is Anita resident Jody Rudolph.
Iowan of the Day program was created by the Blue Ribbon Foundation in 1997 to honor those Iowans who have truly made a difference in their communities. Among dozens of nominations, the judges selected ten Iowans who have demonstrated exceptional integrity, Iowa pride, hard work and dedication to their communities.
Each winner will have a day of recognition at the 2021 Iowa State Fair. Each day at noon on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage they will be recognized and presented as an Iowan of the Day. Along with accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, each will receive a cash prize, Grandstand and Iowa State Fair admission tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart and VIP parking on the Fairgrounds.
The 2021 Iowan of the Day recipients are: Joy Thiel of Reinbeck– Thursday, Aug. 12; Kris and Steve Gunderson of Odebolt– Friday, Aug. 13; Gregg Obren of Clinton– Saturday, Aug. 14; Jody Rudolph of Anita– Sunday, Aug. 15; Julie Hitchins of Marshalltown– Monday, Aug. 16; Georgia Campbell of Berwick– Tuesday, Aug. 17;' Janet Wissler of Oelwein– Wednesday, Aug.18; Bill and Connie Ridgley of Panora– Thursday, Aug. 19; Carol Messer of Yarmouth– Friday, Aug. 20 and Barbara Kniff McCulla of Pella– Saturday, Aug. 21
The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has generated $165 million for renovations and improvements to the Iowa State Fairgrounds. For more information, visit our website at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org or contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 515-262-3111 Ext. 371 or Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org