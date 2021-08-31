Atlantic Rising Offers Back to School Support

Atlantic Rising could be seen in Atlantic City Park giving out blue bags on Thursday, Aug. 19. Educators from all over Cass County were invited to come to the park and receive bags full of classroom supplies and treats.
“This project is something we have done for a few years now and we always look forward to helping get everyone back to school,” Atlantic Rising’s Social Chair, Kelsey Beschorner, stated.
“We want our community to know that we support the educators and students as they navigate this exciting time of year,” mentioned Beschorner.
This year, Atlantic Rising was able to facilitate a school supply drive along with the educator appreciation bags. The supplies were divided and delivered to the schools throughout Cass County on Aug. 20.
“We recognize that back-to-school time can be hard on families. We are so grateful for the continued generosity of this great community,” Beschorner stated.
Atlantic Rising would like to send a special thank you to Meyer & Gross Real Estate, Cass County ISU Extension, Kevin O. Garrett, CPA, PC, Rita Chestnut and Healthy Cass County for their contributions to make this project a success.
If you are interested in joining Atlantic Rising and what they are involved in throughout the year, you can contact Kelsey Beschorner at 712-243-3017 or kelsey@atlanticiowa.com. The membership application can also be found at www.atlanticiowa.com. Atlantic Rising is sponsored by McCurdy Investments.