GUTHRIE CENTER — Most people look at retiring after 40 to 50 years, but Jim Bradford’s been working in agriculture — specifically cattle — for more than 70 years.
He owns Brad Z Ranch, near Guthrie Center, where he and wife Mary raised their nine children, and a lot of Angus cattle.
He said they had about 100 acres of corn, and run about 150 to 200 cows, “We’ve scaled back,” he said. “We used to have nine helpers,” but their children were grown and none are directly involved in the farm now. One daughter married a rancher in Nebraska, he said, while another helps with promotion for the farm.
Jim and Mary’s nine helpers included eight girls and one boy, but he said his girls were always ready to step up and help on the farm. They include daughters Kathleen, Michelle, Sheila, Ellen, Madonna, Colleen, Jennifer and Erin, along with son Barry.
“I enjoyed having the kids around when they were growing up,” Jim said, “They were a lot of help for a lot of years.”
Jim said he got his start in the industry when he got out of the Army in 1958, but really his experience went back much farther than that.
He grew up on a farm in Calhoun County, near Fonda, where his family raised white faced cattle, Herefords.
“My grandfather was in the cattle business, in the late 1800’s, raising purebred Herefords,” he said.
His father also raised Herefords and they would load them on trains and ship them out to Chicago. Jim remembered the day when his father and neighbors had a couple loads of cattle that they shipped down to Chicago to sell.
“That day there were 27,000 cattle for sale,” he said, “But the only things going to the scale all morning were the black-hided cattle, and we had Herefords.”
He explained that their cattle sold in the afternoon, “for about two and a half per hundred weight less than what the Angus cattle were bringing.”
That was where things started to change at their ranch.
“My dad opened up his wallet and bought some Angus bulls, and turned them in with the Hereford cows,” he said.
At the time, Jim was at Iowa State on the livestock judging team. “I’d been giving the guys a bad time about raising those (Angus) cattle,” he said. “And when the word got out that my dad bought some black bulls...”
“I ate crow for a month, I thought I’d never live it down,” he said.
But in the end, it was the right move to make, Jim said. “It was a good move.”
“And that’s how we got into Angus cattle,” he said.
He said he thought it was a good change, “Competition is good, no matter where it comes from,” he said, “It brings quality and improvement in a product.”
Besides raising and selling cattle, over the years Jim has spent time serving on the Iowa Beef Industry Board, the National Beef Board and the American Angus Association Board. In 2019, he was inducted into the American Angus Association’s Heritage Foundation.
“That’s just an award for people who have stuck around long enough,” he joked.
He said he really enjoys the quiet of being out in a field.
“This time of year when the calves start coming,” he said, “You’re out checking on them, and those calves are frolicking up and down the hills.”
And if you ask him what his favorite part of being in the business is, he’ll tell you he’s been asked a lot about when he was planning to retire. Instead, he said, “You have to keep your body and mind busy, so I’m just trying to keep healthy and keep busy.”
Still, he finds slowing down, and finding a quiet time on the ranch heartwarming.
He explained that on a day to day basis, these days, we are surrounded by machinery and traffic. “And there is all that hustle and bustle and clamor around you, and then you come to this quiet and tranquil scene. That’s my pill for the day — my way to enhance longevity.”