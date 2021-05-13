ST. GEORGE, UT - Dixie State University celebrated the accomplishments of 2,273 degree candidates at the institution's 110th Commencement Ceremony this week.
During the ceremony, held on May 7 in Greater Zion Stadium on the DSU campus, the university honored its 2021 graduates, including 25 master's candidates, 1,212 baccalaureate candidates, 773 associate candidates and 263 certificate candidates.
Being honored among the 2021 graduating class is Yvette Pierce, from St. George, CA graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing BSN.
"I am so proud of the Class of 2021 for persevering through unprecedented times, committing to their academic pursuits and accomplishing their educational goals," Dixie State University President Richard B. Williams said. "Thanks to the knowledge and skills our students have gained by participating in Dixie State's second-to-none active learning experiences, they are well prepared to enter the workforce and make a difference in their industries and communities."
The featured speaker at the event was the 17th Governor of Utah Gary Herbert, who served from 2009 to 2021. During his tenure, Herbert focused on economic development, education, energy and efficiency in government. As a result, Utah is recognized as a premier business destination and a great place to live and raise families with an unsurpassed quality of life. Herbert was also awarded an honorary doctorate during the event for his significant contributions to education.
Also as part of the ceremony, graduates heard from Dixie State's first-ever International student valedictorian, Leonardo Lupiano. As a double major in Criminal Justice and Business, Lupiano attributed much of his educational success to his professors and mentors who have supported him during his time at Dixie State. "When you attend DSU, you are going to be put in the best position to succeed," Lupiano said.
Dixie State University is a premier open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 200 academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs in the Western United States. With a commitment to its "active learning. active life." approach to education, Dixie State provides personalized and engaged learning experiences that prepare students for rewarding careers and enriched lives. Outside of the classroom, students have the opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled opportunities for an active life that accompany DSU's location in picturesque Southern Utah.
For more information about Dixie State University, visit dixie.edu.