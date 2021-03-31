MANNING - Over the past several years residents have watched the Main Street Streetscape Project continue to change through the efforts of the Manning Main Street Design Committee.
Following the construction of crosswalk bump-outs on Main Street, bronze statues began to appear in addition to distinctive lighted art-work. More recently benches, trash receptacles, and a bike rack were added, all completed with the support of numerous partners.
This Spring the committee is making plans to replace six new flower planters that aligns with the theme shared with the Manning Visioning Plan for Main Street. The flower planters, created and designed by Chris Reis (’02 MHS) of Puck Enterprises, will replicate the Manning historic railroad trestle. Each flower planter will be 34 inches wide, 43 inches deep and 43 inches tall equipped with an electrical outlet. The planters will include brackets to hold objects, such as, bikes for summer décor and Christmas trees in the winter. In addition, a 3 1/2 ft obelisk holder will adorn the planters for trailing vines in the summer to allow them to be more visible.
The cost of each planter is $1,850. Chicks with Checks is the first organization to sponsor a planter box and the committee has a total of 3 sponsored to date. The name of each family and/or group to sponsor a planter will be recognized with a name plate similar to the name plate shown below. The IKM-Manning FIRE Class will create and design the Sponsor name plates with their laser printer. They are currently deciding what is best and most durable that matches the design of the project.
The Design Committee is grateful for the cooperation that is needed to make the improvements possible. Special thanks to the planter sponsors to date, Manning Public Works Department, Manning Utilities, Puck Enterprises, IKM-Manning FIRE Class, and community volunteers.
Over the past years, Main Street Manning, City of Manning, Manning Utilities, Manning Chamber, Manning Betterment, Manning Visioning, community members, and many other organizations comprised of passionate community members have worked on various projects for the enhancement of the community.
It is through the generosity of stakeholders and expertise sought through the stakeholders of Manning Community Visioning that identifies needs, changes, safety, beautification, etc. to enable projects as you see it today. We are very fortunate of the TIME, TALENTS, and TREASURES of so many. More importantly, ideas get past the drawing board with each and every donation like yours.
A big shout out to all of the families, individuals, businesses, organizations, and alumni that support so many projects in our community. It is our hope we continue to create and complete projects like the new planters. If you have any questions or are interested in supporting any Main Street initiative, please contact MSM office: 712-655-6246.