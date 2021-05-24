Community 1st Credit Union in Ottumwa announced that the members of Nishna Valley Credit Union have agreed to merge with Community 1st Credit Union, with nearly 90% of votes cast saying “yes” to merge. Nishna Valley and its members will officially merge and join with Community 1st in October.
Founded in 1957, Nishna Valley CU has been serving members for over 60 years, and currently has approximately 4,900 members and $40 million in assets. The credit union has two full-service locations, one in Creston, and one in Atlantic.
Greg Hanshaw, President and CEO of Community 1st, commented, “This is an exciting opportunity to partner with Nishna Valley and its membership in Western Iowa. I firmly believe Nishna Valley CU and C1st are a great fit and that this will be a very rewarding partnership for all involved. Together, we will be even better.”
TJ Marcsisak, President and CEO of Nishna Valley CU, added, “We believe this is an opportunity that will truly benefit us all. C1st is committed to seeing us thrive. They are a great fit for NVCU members.”
The new combined organization will have over 65,000 members with nearly $1B in assets. With 20 branches throughout southern Iowa, C1st members can expect even greater convenience and continued high-quality member service.
The credit union has branches in Albia, Bloomfield, Cedar Rapids, Centerville, Chariton, Fairfield, Grinnell, Indianola, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella and Washington. With the addition of a brand new location in Osceola scheduled to open in July.
For more information, call 866-360-5370 or visit c1stcu.com.