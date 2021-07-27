The 53rd annual Exira High School Alumni Reunion was held on Sunday, July 4, at the Elementary School in Exira. There were 51 alumni and 10 guests present.

The tables were decorated with red and black tablecloths and 4th of July decorations. Several old high school annuals were placed on the tables for the guests to read.

Bruce Hoegh, President, asked everyone to stand and pledge their allegiance to the flag of the United States. Afterward he welcomed everyone and opened the meeting by welcoming the honored classes of 1970 and 1971. The Class of 1970 was also being honored for 50 years since no alumni reunion was held during 2020 due to COVID. There were three present representing the Class of 1970 and 18 present representing the Class of 1971.

Each alumnus introduced themselves and told what year in which they graduated.

The minutes of the 2019 reunion were read and approved.

There was no old business to be discussed. New business consisted of electing a President and Secretary/Treasurer for the following year. Persons nominated could not accept due to various circumstances. Bruce then asked for volunteers. With a little persuasion, Greg Jensen accepted the position of President and Connie Esbeck, the position of Secretary/Treasurer.

Pat Hansen will check into reserving the building for the 2022 reunion which will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

A co-op lunch was enjoyed by all in attendance.

Guests were registered from Exira; Brayton; Atlantic; Lincoln, Neb.; Audubon; Cumming; Omaha, Neb.; Sarasota, Fla.; Orange City; Cottonwood, Ariz.; Casper, Wyo.; Ft. Worth, Texas; Maricopa, Ariz.; Centerville; Collinsville, Okla., Blair, Neb.; Cherokee; Akron; Turin; Hamlin; Thorndale, Texas.; Canyon Lake, Texas; Council Bluffs; Hamlin; Newark, Ohio; Willow Park, Texas; Rose Valley, Pa.; and Lee’s Sumit; Mo.

Attendance by

Year of Graduation

1943

Phyllis Hensley

1946

Betty Simonsen

Mardy Sorensen

1949

Dee Anderson

1956

Glenn Esbeck

1958

Connie Esbeck

Carolyn Kay

1959

Larry Johnston

1960

Darlene Johnston

Faye Fox

1961

Robert Christensen

Gary M. Rasmussen

Gloria Hackwell

Charles Paulsen

Gary VanAernam

1965

Doug Bintner

Dale Beck

Steve Hays

Bob Bintner

1967

John Ballou

Diane Berkley

Faye Hays

1968

Pat Hansen

1969

Janet Klute

1970

Wayne Hansen

Linda Flathers

Greg Jensen

1971

Terri Lannan

Tom Hansen

Llala Klein

Rosalie Babcock

Mitch Bengaard

Sue Bro

Winston Hoegh

Donna Hoegh

Virginia Tull

Janice Rasmssen

Bonnie Slzah

Roger Nelson

Greg Baier

Paul Christensen

Bruce Jensen

Ronda Chase

Phyl Christoffersen

Robert Payne

1973

Char Bintner

1974

Phil Bintner

1976

Randy Hansen

1977

Ken Akers

1982

Mary Kennedy

Visitors

Tyler Akers

John Klein

Barb Bengard

Tom Nielsen

Fred Klute

Chris Jensen

Judy VanAernam

Cheryl Kensing

Betty Walker

Connie Bintner

