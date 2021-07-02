Cass County emergency responders were busy on Friday morning covering two serious accidents starting around 10:15 a.m.
The first accident was north of Massena, and responders were called out to a two vehicle accident at about 10:15 a.m.
Reports said one vehicle had come to rest in a field, while a second ended up in the ditch. While injuries are unknown at this time, two individuals were in the vehicle in the ditch, and there was one possible fatality.
The accident occurred at 63899 750th, and responders had called in the State Patrol and a helicopter, which was expected to land at a site on Oxford Road.
The second accident was reported about 10:40 a.m. on Highway 71 north, just south of Galveston Road. That was also a two vehicle accident and also included injuries. On scene responders said a vehicle had blown a tire, run into some barriers and got stuck in the mud.
Updates will be posted as available.