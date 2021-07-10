Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 25,deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brad James Smith, 46, of Perry, on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Smith was transported to Cass County Jail and is currently being held on bond.
On July 3, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Levi Branson Glover, 23, of Lewis, for OWI first offense. Glover was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on his own recognizance.
On July 6, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Monty Wayne Casteel, 42, of Atlantic, on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Casteel was taken to the Cass County Jail where he later plead guilty and was released.
Accident
On July 9, at approximately 3:32 a.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle accident on eastbound I-80 at the 57 mile marker. Four subjects were transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital for treatment. Two of the subjects were later transferred to CHI/Bergen Mercy in Omaha. The accident is still under investigation.