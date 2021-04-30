CASS COUNTY - Two brothers from the Griswold area, charged with going armed with intent and false imprisonment were found not guilty of all charges in a case that Cass County Attorney Vanessa Strazdas characterized “as vigilante justice gone wrong, that really could have gone so much worse.”
On March 11, 2020, local attorney Tad Wonio and his wife Andrea were dropping off Tad’s truck for repairs at Sindt Repair sometime between 8-9 p.m. Tad was the Lewis City Attorney at the time, and had been at a Lewis City Council meeting. He had spoken to Corey Sindt and let him know he’d be dropping off the truck late. Tad assumed it would be easy to google Sindt Repair’s address, and hadn’t asked where to leave the truck. When he looked up Sindt Repair, there were two addresses listed, with a Lyman Road address listed first. That took the Wonios to Lyman Auto, and they left the truck there.
The used car lot there didn’t have a lot of room for Tad’s truck, so he and his wife thought they might be at the wrong place. They decided to go in Andrea’s car to try the second address, and that took them to Corey Sindt’s residence, where Sindt’s Repair used to be located. They saw a machine shed in the back, which seemed more like a repair shop, and decided to turn around to go back and get Tad’s truck. In doing this, they drove by Steven Funk’s residence, and ended up turning around in the road, as there wasn’t a better place to turn around.
Steven Funk and his brother, Mark Funk, had issues with people breaking in and stealing property in the past, and when he saw Wonio’s car go past, then come back, Steven Funk thought the vehicle might be occupied by criminals looking to steal property or possibly anhydrous to make meth, and Steven decided he had to check it out. Neither Steven nor his wife Amy, who was home at the time called 911. After Steven left to track down the “suspicious” vehicle, his wife Amy called Steven’s brother, Mark to let him know about the “suspicious” vehicle. Mark went out in his truck, armed with a shotgun.
When Mark spotted the Wonio’s vehicle, he drove alongside it, then got in front of it and braked.
Steven had pulled in behind her, blocking them in. Mark got out of his truck, with the loaded shotgun, and Andrea rolled her window down and said, “we have our babies in the car, please don’t do this,” as she thought they were going to be killed or taken. Tad thought he was likely to be killed, but got out of the car anyway to protect his family. He was visibly upset and had a verbal confrontation with the Funks. Andrea called 911, and Sgt. Shiels arrived on scene within 6 minutes.
When Sgt. Shiels arrived, he determined why the Funks had stopped the Wonio’s car. He defused the situation and made contact with the Cass County Attorney’s office to determine what charges should be filed. Initially he charged Mark Funk with going armed with intent and false imprisonment and he was arrested. Steven Funk was cited into court for false imprisonment.
Strazdas said, “After considering the evidence, I ultimately charged Mark Funk with going armed with intent and four counts of false imprisonment. I charged Steven Funk with going armed with intent by aiding and abetting Mark Funk and four counts of false imprisonment. The cases were consolidated for the purpose of trial, and the trial took place on April 27 and April 28.”
The question for the jury came down to whether or not the Funks acted with justification under a mistake of fact that the Wonio’s were engaged in criminal activity. There was a discrepancy as to how many times the Wonios drove by Steven Funks residence and whether or not Mark Funk had his gun raised, but otherwise the facts were pretty much in agreement. After deliberating for approximately two hours, the jury found both Funks not guilty of all charges.
Strazdas said, “I do not agree with the verdict, but I knew going into the trial that it would be difficult due to the past criminal activity around the Funks’ properties. It does concern me that the verdict may give rise to similar scenarios in the future. Someone easily could have ended up shot. Fortunately, Tad and Andrea were not armed, but if this happens again, there’s really no saying what could happen. Lots of people are armed and rightfully so. If Tad or Andrea had been armed, someone could have easily been killed.”