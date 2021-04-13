ATLANTIC — Farmers around southwest Iowa watched temperatures climb near 80 earlier this month, followed by chillier weather — possibly including some nighttime lows in the 30’s this week into next — making choices of when to start spring planting a challenge, and a bit of a roller coaster ride.
Meaghan Anderson, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist said on average, the prime time to plant Iowa corn has been April 11 to May 18, but another factor comes into play: soil temperatures.
According to statistics from ISU, four inch soil depths as of April 11 were 51 degrees in both Audubon and Cass counties, but that number had fallen just a few degrees (from 52 in Audubon and 53 in Cass on April 9) since the beginning of last week.
Higher temperatures at the beginning of the month had higher soil temps last week, but cooler — even near freezing temperatures over night have brought the soil temperatures down just a little.
“Next week we will be chillier,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristy Carter.
While April was expected to be above normal for the whole month, the next 6-10 or even 8-13 day averages are forecast to be cooler than normal.
Farmers also need to look at soil moisture. Carter said the next week looks to be fairly dry, with the monthly average showing equal chances for above or below normal precipitation.
Mike Witt, Field Agronomist with ISU Extension, said southwest Iowa had been seeing some weird weather. “It teased us a little bit, that first week of April, it was so warm. Now the real life April is coming back, where it’s not really freezing, but it’s right on that level.”
The warmer weather may have resulted in some people planting early.
“There are some farmers who have planted already, they’ve planted some corn and some soybeans. Was it a gamble? Yes. Some of them wanted to get in early, to work on possibly increasing yields, that could possibly happen from planting early,” he said.
Farmers that planted early could have issues that could lead to replanting. “The next two weeks have the opportunity for freezing,” he said, especially farther north in the state. “It’s going to be cool and dry for the next two weeks. That’s my best guess.”
There hasn’t been that much precipitation, between ¼ and 1 inch in the past week, over the last 30 days, about 3-4 inches and that also plays into whether or not you start planting, he said.
Witt said, as we get later in the month, “The next time it’s fit to plant, people are probably going to go out and plant.”
And for the farmers that have planted early, he said they will want to watch out for “poor stand or poor seedling development.”
“And that goes for gardeners, too,” he said, noting some gardeners might have started planting already. “They may have to cover up some plants, if they got excited and got started early.”