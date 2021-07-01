ATLANTIC — Atlantic Fire and Rescue and Cass County EMS were called out just before 9 a.m. Thursday for a report of a single vehicle accident on 19th Street, at Sunnyside Lane with a man trapped in the car that had gone into the ditch.
According to reports, the driver of the 2007 Camry (his name has not yet been released) was westbound on 29th Street and served to avoid a deer that entered the road from the north side. He lost control, struck a sign pole, and came to rest over 200 feet later in the ditch.
The vehicle had to be towed out of the ditch with the driver in it, for safety, and a team worked to extract him. He was uninjured, but the Camry suffered damage to the driver’s side front corner.
Atlantic Police covered the accident, along with Atlantic Fire and Rescue and Cass County EMS. Also assisting at the scene were Richter’s Towing, Cass County deputies along with the Cass County Sheriff.