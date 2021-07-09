ATLANTIC - The Cass County Democrats will hold an Ice Cream Social in honor of Sherry Toelle's years of service to the Cass County Democrats organization. The gathering takes place in the Atlantic City Park, at 7 p.m. on July 12. Call 712-249-2992 or e-mail casscountyiadems@gmail.com to RSVP.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 363 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA CLARKE DECATUR MADISON RINGGOLD UNION WAYNE IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CARROLL CRAWFORD GUTHRIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ALLERTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, CARROLL, CASEY, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DENISON, EARLHAM, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, GREENFIELD, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, OSCEOLA, PANORA, SEYMOUR, STUART, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS AND ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 80 MPH LIKELY. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.
