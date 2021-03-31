AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council approved an engineering agreement with JEO Consulting for a sidewalk project that will provide a safe route from the Middle/HighSchool to the Audubon Recreation Center.
While the project was put together by the Community Visioning Committee, the city is acting as the public entity on record to sign the documents and approved JEO Consulting to do the engineering..
The project — to link the high school/middle school to the Audubon Recreation Center via a sidewalk along Third Avenue — came out of Community Visioning meetings in Audubon and was a public favorite. While the committee originally planned to look just at issues along the Highway 71 corridor, it was able to expand the area to include the city of Audubon.
At the meetings groups of older adults, the mobility impaired, active recreationists, parents and youth spoke about what they felt the needs were in the city and along the Highway 71 corridor. Then the ideas were presented to the public during an earlier T-Bone days Celebration, and the public voted the sidewalk project as the most popular, according to Laurie Gilbert, Steering Committee member.
Currently there is no sidewalk along the section of road that leads to the recreation center, and Gilbert said the school had agreed to maintain the sidewalk once it was installed.
“We chose (the sidewalk) to be our number one project,” she said, “and it is a big deal, the kids are walking back and forth on that road, up to 200 kids a week, and to us it was a big safety hazard.”
Another related project the group is looking at would put in a pedestrian bridge from the Albert the Bull park across to the beginning of the T-Bone Trail, to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists crossing over to use the trail, Gilbert said.The sidewalk project got a boost from the Iowa Transportation Commission after receiving $42,000 from Iowa’s Transportation Alternatives Program. It also received a $49,500 grant from Wellmark Foundation last year.
The six foot wide sidewalk had an estimated cost of just under $150,000, and Gilbert thought the grants should cover the cost, but said bids hadn’t been let yet.