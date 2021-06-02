CASS COUNTY — While COVID-19 constraints are finally letting up, more people are beginning to feel confident enough to start getting out and back to normal, but food pantries across Iowa — which saw a big increase in need at the start of the pandemic — are not seeing that need decrease, as they settle into what might be ‘a new normal.’
Ken Burkhardt, Atlantic Food Pantry board member, said they saw usage shoot up from an average of 24 families per week before the coronavirus pandemic to 60 or more on average. At a high point between September and December, he said the pantry was seeing as many as 80 to 90 families come through, but the average has remained steady at around 60 since.
While the numbers of COVID-19 cases are going down, Burkhardt says the number of families coming for food hasn’t dropped, and he thinks pantry use is at a “new normal.”
Since interviews aren’t being done to determine need, Burkhardt said he can’t be sure what caused the increase, he could only go by what they learned in talking with clients when food was brought out to them. Some, he said, talked about being laid off, but Burkhardt wasn’t sure why the numbers have not decreased.
One part of that new normal, Burkhardt said, could be the fact that some individuals might be coming in now, who had been in need before the pandemic, but didn’t feel comfortable or were unable to stand in lines on distribution days. Now, with a new drive through method, they are able to get a ride to distributions where they are able to remain more anonymous.
Brigham Hoegh, Cass County Wellness Coordinator, said another program to bring food to individuals around the county — Cass County COVID-19 Mobile Food for All — was also still seeing a need. The program began during the pandemic, and has actually been increasing in numbers of people served, despite the numbers of COVID-19 cases going down, something Hoegh says might be due to increased advertising. About 120 families around the county are served by the program which delivers food or offers safe pick up.
“I think that people underestimate the food need in Cass County, whether or not we’re in a pandemic,” Hoegh said.
Across Iowa’s 99 counties, 324 grants totaling more than three-point-four million dollars, were distributed, made possible by CARES Act funding. The grants were awarded to Feeding America partner pantries and feeding sites.
The money is being used to mitigate additional costs to front-line food assistance providers who stepped up to respond to unusually high demand during COVID. The Mobile food program, which distributes food to people in need due to a COVID-19 related cause, received a $40,000 grant that Cass County received from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to continue the deliveries, and had received $80-90,000 previously to help fund food to distribute.At the Atlantic Food Pantry, the pandemic also spurred a change in food delivery: before the pandemic, clients using the food pantry would line up and come in for an interview before receiving their food. The Atlantic pantry’s small size meant social distancing would have been almost impossible, so a drive through system was put in place. Now volunteers go out to cars to see how many people are in each household and food is brought out to the cars.
The new drive through method has its positives. It does make the process move along more quickly, as packages were made up ahead. While that took choice out of the process for clients, it was a necessary change in order for the drive through to work. It meant shorter waits for clients and no interviews.