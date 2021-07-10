The storms that rolled through the county in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 10 left some residents without power, tree debris, and some reports of potential residential damage.
“Winds that accompanied the storm had gusts that were estimated at or just over 70 miles per hour in the City of Council Bluffs,” said Doug Reed, Director of Emergency Management.
As crews responded to emergency calls during and immediately after the storm, many more worked through the night to clear emergency routes and begin pushing debris from roadways to open transportation routes for emergency vehicles and residents. Officials will be surveying damages after daybreak and develop a plan for further clean up of any damages left in the storm’s path.
Emergency Management is asking all residents of Council Bluffs as well as the county’s other cities and rural residents to report any storm damages online at https://pcema-ia.org. Residents can report the type of damage the sustained, provide pictures of damages, location information, and any other pertinent details. “This information is always important as it allows us to better plan for debris management, immediate recovery, and to request other forms of assistance if the damages have the capacity to overwhelm local jurisdictions,” commented Reed. “Although we took some damage, we’re fortunate we didn’t get the large hail or a spin-up tornado that was also a possibility with today’s forecast today.”
Residents in Council Bluffs and throughout the county are asked to report their damages as soon as possible to aid officials with recovery planning efforts.