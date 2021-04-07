Creston Police
Arrest
On April 5 at 9:46 p.m., Alex Cunningham, 30, of Creston, was arrested on a Union County Warrant for failure to serve court ordered jail sentence on the original charge of violation of protection order. He is being held in the Union County Jail until the balance of his sentence is served.
On April 6 at about 1 a.m., Alex Cunningham, 30, of Creston, was arrested on a Union County Warrant for failure to serve court ordered jail sentence on the original charge of violation of a protection order. He is being held in the Union County jail until the balance of his sentence is served.
On April 6 at about 5:02 p.m., Montell Rivers, 20, of Creston, was arrested at his residence on the charge of assault domestic abuse. He is being held in the Union County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
On April 6 at about 8:44 p.m. Jillian Simmons, 19, of Corning, was arrested at Lincoln/New York Avenue on the charges of possession of paraphernalia. She was released from the Union County Jail on A $300 bond.
Atlantic Police Department
Arrests
On April 2 - Payton Watzke, 35 of Audubon, was cited into court for driving while license denied or revoked and released.
On April 3, Janice Lewis, 51, of Atlantic was cited into court for driving while license is barred and released.
On April 4, Daniel Murphy, 40, of Atlantic was arrested for operating while under the influence first offense. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
on April 4, Kayla Millam, 33, of Atlantic was arrested for Possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and driving while license denied or revoked. She was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 25,deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan James Cook, 41, of Anita, on a charge of OWI second offense (aggravated). Cook was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on his own recognizance.
On April 3, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Renee Nicholson, 34, of Elliott, on a charge of OWI first offense (serious). Nicholson was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on her own recognizance.
On April 4, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Randy Robert Venteicher, 39, of Massena, on a charge of burglary second degree (a Class C Felony). Venteicher was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on $10,000 bond.
Audubon County Sheriff
Arrests
Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Petersen, 58 of Atlantic, on charges of burglary third, theft 1st and criminal mischief 5th. The charges stem from an investigation into a theft in the 400 block of West Washington in Exira. He was seen by the magistrate and was held on a $15,300 bond. On March 25, he was also charged with violation of probation. He saw the magistrate and a $2,000 cash only bond was added.
Samantha Andersen, 36 of Exira, was arrested by deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office on March 20. She was charged with theft first. She was seen by the magistrate and was released. Her charge stems from an investigation into a theft in the 400 Block of West Washington.
Kaz Cozad, 27 of Audubon, was arrested by deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office on March 20, on charges of operating while intoxicated - second offense. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear before the magistrate at a later time. The charge stems from a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Highway 71.
David Porter, 59 of Exira, was arrested by deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, on a charge of Harassment-third. He appeared before the magistrate, plead guilty and was released. The charge stems from an incident in the 100 block of East South Street in Exira.
Robert Crawley, 35, of Hamlin, was arrested by deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office on March 26, 2021 on an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was also charged with a sex offender registry verification violation. He saw the magistrate and is currently being held on no bond.
Harlan Police
Arrests
March 27 - Anton Jason Ahlhelm, 23, Harlan, was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop.
March 28 - Justin Michael Couch, 22, Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Couch was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age.
March 28 - Alexander Lee Anastasi, 18, Defiance, was arrested following a traffic stop. Anastasi was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated, minor in possession of alcohol, and careless driving.
March 31 - Terry Michael Fields, 41, Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Fields was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with child endangerment.
April 1 - Danielle Michelle Fuhs, 36, Earling, was arrested following a traffic stop. Fuhs was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with operating while intoxicated and violating a one-way traffic designation.
April 1 - Brendan Lee Farris, 35, Nemaha, was arrested following a traffic stop. Farris was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with prohibited acts penalties, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 1 - Leonard Charles Pauley, 59, Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Pauley was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 2 - Dale Allen Wehr was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Wehr was transported to the Shelby County Jail.