Des Moines - Dustin French, 42, of Red Oak, was charged with one count of insurance fraud - presenting false information (a Class D Felony) and one count of theft in the second degree (a Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
The charges against French, a former licensed insurance producer, stem from an investigation which began in April of 2020. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Fraud Bureau, French provided false information to his insurance company in order to obtain insurance benefits to which he was not entitled.
On March 2, French answered to the charges in Montgomery County District Court and was released on his own recognizance. Trial will be set for a future date. No additional information will be provided at this time.
Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.
Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.