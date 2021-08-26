Reynolds graduates from law enforcement academy

Jacob Reynolds

 (photo contributed)

Officials with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office announce the graduation of Jacob Reynolds from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy’s 298th Basic Class. The commencement was held Aug. 20 at the Valley Church in West Des Moines. During the ceremony, Reynolds was recognized for his shooting proficiency, earning the Top Shot award or the award for the graduate with the highest shooting scores. Reynolds is a 2016 graduate of Griswold High School and currently resides in Griswold.

