Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 14, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reciever Berdon, 34, of Atlantic, on on charges of OWI first offense. Berdon was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on his ow recognizance.
On May 17, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan Joel Castle, 37, of Griswold, on two Cass County warrants for probation violations. Castle was transported from the Pottawattamie County Jail to the Cass County Jail where he is being held on $40,000 bond.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
On May 11, Atlantic Police arrested Kyle Gehling, 20 of Atlantic,on a Cass County Warrant for violation of probation. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
On May 16, Atlantic Police arrested Krysta Hanson, 33, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence first. She was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
On May 17, Atlantic Police arrested Cole Benton (no age, no town given) on a Shelby County Warrant, and driving while license, barred. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
Creston Police
Arrest
On May 19 at 1:35 p.m. Samuel McKinney, 29, 1109 14th St #4, Eldora, was arrested at Townline/Lincoln on 2 Hardin County Warrants for the charges of failure to appear on the original charge of failure to maintain control and operating while under the influence third offense. He was released from the Union County Jail on $5,300 bond.