Stuart fire fighters were called out to provide additional water at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire in Casey. On arrival they found a fully engulfed structure and crews from Casey, Adair, Menlo, Greenfield and Guthrie Center who were working to put out that fire, and protect other structures nearby. Two homes were damaged, and Stuart officials said the fire "devastated" the other building.
Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and were released without injury, Stuart fire officials said, adding thanks to Pioneers Pub and Grub for providing cheeseburgers and drinks to the crews. Some firefighters remained on scene all night watching for additional flareups.
(Photos Courtesy of Stuart Fire Department/Sean Bovinett)