Responders were called out to two single vehicle accidents around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The first call was south of Anita on Highway 148, between Glendale and Galveston roads.
A second call came in just minutes later for a single vehicle accident on Olive Street just north of Chicago Road.
Reports said the individual in the Olive Street accident had some cuts and bruises, according to officials on scene, and emergency responders were told they were not needed.
Emergency responders were also called off for the Highway 148 accident.