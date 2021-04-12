ATLANTIC - A year after rejecting bids for improvements to the Atlantic Animal Shelter because they were too high, the Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to award the contract to Henningsen Construction despite a nearly 20% increase in the project.
Last April the city sought bids for the project but rejected all after they came in well over the $151,000 estimate. The lowest bid came in at $180,300 and even after working with the contractor to reduce the bid was still over $14,000 too high.
Wednesday the Council awarded the contract to Henningsen Construction $215,422. The city received one other bid from United Construction for $218,578.
Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said in the council agenda packet that, despite the increase the city now had the flexibility to reconsider the project.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic beginning to rage across the country, uncertainty on the economy combined with the cost overruns and the fact that this is a "want" resulted in the City Council rejecting all bids on April 15, 2020,” he said. “A year later, we are living in a different world. Atlantic's fiscal position was not damaged by the pandemic, this along with tight budgeting and re-estimated forecasts has revealed the City has the flexibility to reconsider this project.”
The project calls for a 26 x 30 foot addition on the east side of the building and allow a separate space for cats cages, away from the dogs, along with storage, office space, an exam and grooming table, a restroom, a more efficient water heater and adoption room.
Most of the funding would come from the city’s Animal Control Gift Fund, which includes a $135,000 donation from the Lorene Eppelsheimer estate.