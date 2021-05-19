GRISWOLD - Members of the Griswold Class of 2021 walked across the stage and collected their diplomas on Sunday, May 16, completing 13 years of education.
The ceremony was held in the gym, with Senior Class President Genevieve Reynolds addressing her classmates with the welcome.
Guidance Counselor Jennifer Bissell presented the Academic Awards to
Bissell also introduced the student speakers - Valedictorian Hunter Jackson and Salutatorian Haylee Pennock.
Pennock reminded classmates to remember those who had helped them get to this point, including the parents who encouraged them to apply themselves, and teachers and others along the way who helped them in school, especially while everyone dealt with the corona virus pandemic.
In his speech, Jackson told his fellow students, as they looked back at their years in school, and forward to their next stage in life, “You’ve got this.”
Principal Billy Hiatt presented the Class of 2021, Board of Education President Rob Peterson accepted the graduates and diplomas were presented by board members.
The Class of 2021 officers were Genevieve Reynolds, President; Hunter Jackson, Vice President; Kalainee Teaney, Secretary; Haylee Pennock, Student Council.
Class escorts were Lydia Greiman, Junior Class President and Anna Kelley, Junior Class Vice President.
Ushers were Grace Cook and Adam Houser.
The graduating class included: Jayden Evan Amend, Shyanne Anemaire Baker, Brandon Martin Bellmeyer, Brooke Ashley Berg, Ashlyn Marie Brownlee, McKenna Jade Carlton, Hannah Grace Clark, Trent Wayne DeWitt, Dakota Micheal Hansen, Cooper Ray Harrison, Hunter Ronald Wayne Jackson, Madison Michelle Jensen, Erin Linn Kelly, Shawna Sheyenne Lee, Lane Walter Mueller, Josephine Rose Mundorf, Britney Elizabeth Nelson, Hope Leslie Ogg, Samuel Scot Olson, Mikala Beth Pelzer, Haylee Elizabeth Jo-An Pennock, Levi Ambrose Rainey, Genevieve Marie Reynolds, Jackson James Sheeder, Shelby Jean Steffen, Jordyn Nichole Steffens, Kalainee Bre Teaney and Colton Mark Renken Turner.
The class flower was the white rose dipped in blue; the class colors were blue and silver.
The class motto was by Winston S. Churchill: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.”
After high school, students look at going into nursing, psychology, the arts, medicine, education, computer repair technology, the Iowa Army National Guard, US Air Force, hair design, dental hygiene, athletic training and kinesiology, exercise science, graphic design, animal science, agronomy, livestock management, criminology, criminal justice and forensic pathology, while others plan to work after school or are undecided.