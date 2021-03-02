Audubon County Sheriff
Feb 17 — Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office arrested Christian Bohorquez, 29 of Gustine, California, for possession of marijuana-first and possession of drug paraphernalia. He appeared before the magistrate and was released on his own recognizance. The charges stem from a traffic stop in the area of Highway 71 and 310th St.
Feb 18 — Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office arrested Jeremy Holzwart, 33 of Audubon, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear- domestic abuse assault. After seeing the magistrate, he is being held on a $1,000 bond for this charge.
Feb. 21 — Lindie Olson, 34 of Albia, was arrested by Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office for operating while intoxicated-second offense. She was released on her own recognizance and appeared before the Magistrate at a later date. The charge stems from a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Littlefield Drive.
Feb. 23 — Terry Romick III, 26 of Exira, was arrested for driving while barred by Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the Magistrate at a later date. The charge stems from a traffic stop in the area of 190th Street and Kingbird Avenue.
Feb. 23 — Joseph Jensen, 36 of Exira, was arrested by Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office for driving While barred. He was seen by the Magistrate the following morning and released on his own recognizance. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Washington Street in Exira.