AUDUBON – Dry conditions are behind a Water Emergency alert in Audubon, Mayor Barb Jacobsen said on Monday.
“It’s just dry, and our wells aren’t filling up as fast as they should with the usage that’s going out,” Jacobsen said. “So if you have just so much coming in, and more going out, sooner or later we have nothing. So we went to the water emergency.”
The emergency alert will continue until Sept. 1, and it means the following actions are prohibited: Watering Yards — The sprinkling, watering, or irrigating of shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, ground cover, plants, vines, gardens, vegetables, flowers, or any other vegetation; Washing Mobile Equipment -The washing of automobiles, trucks, trailers, trailer-houses, railroad cars, or any other type of mobile equipment; Cleaning Outdoor Services — The washing of sidewalks, driveways, filling station aprons, porches, and other outdoor services; Cleaning Buildings — The washing of the outside of the dwellings; the washing of the inside and outside of office buildings.
Cleaning Equipment and Machinery — The washing and cleaning of any business or industrial equipment and machinery; Ornamental Fountains — The operation of any ornamental fountain or other structure making a similar use of water; Swimming Pools — The swimming and wading pools that don’t employ a filter and recirculating system; Fire Hydrants — The use of water from fire hydrants for any purpose other than fire suppression or other public emergency;
Escape through Defective Plumbing — The escape of water through defective plumbing, which shall mean the knowing permission for defective plumbing to remain out of repair; and Restaurants. The serving of drinking water in restaurants, cafeterias, or other food establishments unless requested by the individual.
Penalties for violations will be $100 for first offense, $200 for second offense, and $300 for third and subsequent offenses.
Jacobsen said it’s not unusual for the city to declare this alert, and even it did it last year for the same reason.