The regular meeting of the CD Starlighters 4-H club was held on Jan. 10, via Zoom.
President Anna called the meeting to order at 4:01 p.m.
Roll call was What is your favorite food? It was answered by 15 members.
The secretary’s report was given by Kerrigan Larsen and approved. The treasures report was given by Allison Elmquist and approved.
Old business was adopt-a-family and making Christmas cards.
New business was 4-H beef weigh in On Jan. 2, 4-H workshops coming up and applications due for state 4-H awards. No club activity. Anna read the newsletter.
Meeting was adjourned at 4:16 p.m.
Next meeting will be Sunday, Feb. 14, at 4:30 p.m. at Audubon County Extension Office.
Report submitted by Reporter, Hayden Larsen.