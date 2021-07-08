PALO - Two individuals found deceased in a vehicle in the Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area in rural Linn County have been identified.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, they are Cody Michael Rhodes, 31 and Courtney Lynne Rhodes, 27.
Law enforcement officials were called out on Saturday, July 3, to investigate a report of the two individuals, and autopsies were conducted over the holiday weekend. Results are pending and the cause and manner of death is yet to be determined.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.