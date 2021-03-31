It’s spring clean up time, and Exira residents will be able to get rid of those extra items a little easier thanks to a special clean up day put on by the city of Exira. A city-wide clean up day will be held on Saturday, April 17, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. The drop off location will be at the end of city park.
Some items will have a cost to drop off. For example, fees apply for small appliances — $10, others $15; Car tires will cost $3, semi tires are $10 and tractor tires are $15-20. Household computers and TVs are free.
City Clerk Lexi Christensen said those dropping off paint cans should make sure they were dried out.