A fund-raiser for the CAM Alumni HWC will be held later this fall or early winter, and not Aug. 28 as originally scheduled. The event usually includes basketball and volleyball games with CAM alumni, and raises funds for scholarships for CAM students. It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Visitors are invited instead to attend the Crestwood Hills Golf and Country Club is hosting a Best Shot tournament and course fund-raiser on Aug. 28 with proceeds and funds going towards a new greens mower and work on the watering system. Call the clubhouse at (712) 762-3803 for more information.
CAM Alumni HWC Fund-raiser later this fall, early winter
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 95%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:40:48 AM
- Sunset: 08:02:08 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plenty of sunshine. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Parts of southern Iowa mainly south of Interstate 80. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 92°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 102°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 104°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 105°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 91°
Heat Index: 106°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 90°
Heat Index: 103°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 101°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Trending
Articles
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: New coach, newcomers to highlight Trojan program
- PREP VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: CAM netters have key pieces returning, eye RVC title run
- CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Experienced runners anchor Atlantic's goal for state return
- UPDATE: Power Outage in Kimballton
- Area Police Reports
- 24 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendar Contest Winners Honored at Iowa State Fair
- No AHS Art Classes First Semester
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: CAM has tools to make long post-season run
- LOCAL MOTORSPORTS: Bergen gets third win of year at ACS
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.