A fund-raiser for the CAM Alumni HWC will be held later this fall or early winter, and not Aug. 28 as originally scheduled. The event usually includes basketball and volleyball games with CAM alumni, and raises funds for scholarships for CAM students. It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Visitors are invited instead to attend the Crestwood Hills Golf and Country Club is hosting a Best Shot tournament and course fund-raiser on Aug. 28 with proceeds and funds going towards a new greens mower and work on the watering system. Call the clubhouse at (712) 762-3803 for more information.

