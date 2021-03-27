Atlantic Man Arrested in Audubon County
Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Petersen, 58, of Atlantic, on charges of burglary third, theft first and criminal mischief fifth. The charges stem from an investigation into a theft in the 400 block of West Washington in Exira. Petersen was seen by the magistrate and was held on a $15,300 bond. On March 25, he was also charged with violation of probation. He saw the magistrate and a $2,000 cash-only bond was added.
Arrests
Samantha Andersen, 36 of Exira, was arrested on March 20. She was charged with theft first. She was seen by the magistrate and was released. Her charge stems from an investigation into a theft in the 400 block of West Washington.
Kaz Cozad, 27, of Audubon, was arrested on March 20, on charges of operating while intoxicated — second offense. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear before the magistrate at a later time. The charge stems from a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Highway 71.
David Porter, 59 of Exira, was arrested on March 25, on a charge of Harassment — third. He appeared before the magistrate, plead guilty and was released. The charge stems from an incident in the 100 block of East South Street in Exira.
Robert Crawley, 35 of Hamlin, was arrested on March 26, on an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was also charged with a sex offender registry verification violation. He saw the magistrate and is currently being held on no bond.