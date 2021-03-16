The REALTORS® Land Institute — Iowa Chapter is pleased to announce the results of our March 2021 Land Trends and Values Survey. REALTORS® Land Institute is an affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® and is organized for REALTORS® who specialize in farm and land sales, management, development and appraisal. Participants in the survey are specialists in farmland and are asked for their opinions about the current status of the Iowa farmland market. Participants were asked to estimate the average value of farmland as of March 1, 2021. These estimates are for bare, unimproved land with a sale price on a cash basis. Pasture and timberland values were also requested as supplemental information. The results of the March survey show a 7.8% increase on a statewide average for the September 2020 toMarch 2021 time period. This is following a period of 12 months that featured farmland values that were virtually unchanged across the state. These results will come as no surprise to many as Net Farm Incomes have surged in recent months. Government support payments in 2020 coupled with a rally in commodity prices to five-year highs have brought new optimism to the land market. Other major factors driving these increases are low interest rates and a very low supply of quality farms being offered to the market. The Northern Tier of Crop Reporting Districts showed the greatest strength, ranging from an 8.3% to 9.6% increase in cropland values. The Southern Tier showed the most modest gains ranging from 6.2% to 6.6% from September 2020 to March 2021. Timber and Pasture acres showed similar strength, boasting a 7.9% increase to Timberland values and a 6.5% to Pastureland values. REALTORS® Land Institutes – Iowa Chapter farmland value survey has been conducted in March and September since 1978. This survey plus the RLI Farm and Ranch Multiple Listing Service are activities of REALTORS® specializing in agricultural land brokerage daily.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 40°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 40°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:19 AM
- Sunset: 07:27:58 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies with a few showers later in the day. High 43F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Trending
Articles
- Possible Changes Coming to Bottle Bill
- Third individual arrested in bar fight case
- State Auditor's office reports findings for city of Massena
- AHSTW's Grobe represents area in all-state voting
- YOUTH SWIMMING: Flying Sharks second at state meet
- Correction on Demolition of Old Landus Building
- RATSKIN'S RUMBLINGS: Memories of past meetings?
- Changes in Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
- Fire on Patio in Anita
- Fatal Accident on I-80 near Council Bluffs Monday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.